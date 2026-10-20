"Raid" Regiment drone operators hit Russian "BREM-1" recovery vehicle fitted with metal "hedgehogs" and protected by EW systems. VIDEO

Operators from the 2nd Battalion of the 413th Separate "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Russian BREM-1 armoured recovery vehicle in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupiers attempted to protect the vehicle from Ukrainian drones by equipping it with electronic warfare (EW) systems and additional metal structures shaped like "hedgehogs".

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Despite the reinforced protection, a Ukrainian drone successfully hit the enemy vehicle.

The BREM-1 is designed to recover damaged tanks and other heavy armoured vehicles and carry out repairs in the field. According to the military, such vehicles are in short supply in the Russian army.

Troops from the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces released footage of the strike on the armoured recovery vehicle on their Telegram channel.

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