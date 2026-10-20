Shooting at Kyiv TCR and SS: man served notice of suspicion, faces life imprisonment. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv have served a notice of suspicion on a man who opened fire at the Pecherskyi Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) on October 19, injuring three police officers and three servicemen.

Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the incident

The incident occurred the previous day at around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Kyiv resident who had violated mobilisation legislation was brought to the district recruitment and social support centre.

While inside the building, the man drew a pistol concealed beneath his clothing and fired at least seven aimed shots at police officers and servicemen.

Man served notice of suspicion over October 19 shooting at Kyiv TCR and SS

Three police officers and three servicemen from the TCR and SS sustained gunshot wounds. All were hospitalised. Two are in serious condition, while the others are receiving the necessary medical care.

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Detention and notice of suspicion

Police detained the gunman under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They seized the pistol, which he possessed without the legally required permit. During a search of the suspect’s home, law enforcement officers seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.





Investigators from Kyiv’s Main Police Department served the man with a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 15, Part 2, and Article 115, Part 2, paragraphs 1 and 8 — a completed attempt to commit the intentional murder of two or more persons in connection with their performance of official duties;

Article 348 — an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers in connection with their performance of official duties;

Article 263, Part 1 — unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The penalties under the relevant articles include life imprisonment for certain offences. The court will determine the final sentence. The actions of the mobilisation notification team will be examined during an internal investigation.

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