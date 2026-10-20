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News Shelling of Vinnytsia region
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Critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region caught fire following attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

In the Vinnytsia region, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure site as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Today, Russian troops have once again attacked the Vinnytsia region. As a result, a fire broke out at one of the critical infrastructure sites," the statement said.

Explosives experts from the State Emergency Service searched the surrounding area for explosive devices.

There were no casualties.

A total of 68 rescue workers and 14 pieces of equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Read more: Emergency power cuts occurred in Vinnytsia region following new attack by Russian Federation

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

обстріли Вінничини 20 жовтня

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Vinnytsia region (197) shoot out (19443) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1134)
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