Ukraine is not losing this war, but we are losing people and time – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is discussing various ceasefire formats to achieve de-escalation and end the war, but the Russian leadership rejected a proposal to halt mutual strikes on the most sensitive energy facilities.

The head of state made the statement during a press conference in Oslo, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia and a truce

"Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal for an energy truce, but Russia responded by continuing its attacks. We proposed many options. We are ready not to strike sensitive parts of Russia’s energy sector if Russia stops striking ours. Putin said no, but we are working to find a solution," Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that the war is depriving Ukrainian children of a normal childhood and people of the opportunity to live full lives.

"As for whether we are losing the war. Of course, we are not losing the war. But we are losing people to Russian attacks. We are losing people and time because our children do not experience, do not have a real life, a childhood. No one does. This is very sad... That is precisely why we need to end this war as soon as possible. We are ready for negotiations. This is important to us. We are ready. And God willing… and our strong soldiers… They are holding firm on the battlefield, and that helps me stay strong during any negotiations," he stressed.

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Security guarantees and a trilateral meeting

The US side confirmed that security guarantees for Ukraine must be strong. Various proposals have already been set out in a document, Zelenskyy noted.

"We discussed various proposals: NATO, Article 5, Article 5-style guarantees, there are various security guarantees on paper, in a document that Steve will pass on to the Russians, and we will hear their response in a day," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he had spoken with Witkoff about a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia, rather than talks involving Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping.

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Ukraine’s future

Zelenskyy said any negotiations on Ukraine’s future must involve the Ukrainian side.

"If it concerns Ukraine and our future, it is acceptable only if we are at the negotiating table. This is absolutely clear," the president stressed.