Russia is preparing to use attacks on energy sector to pressure Ukraine into making concessions to aggressor, - CCD

Russia is conducting a systematic information campaign aimed at destabilizing Ukraine from within and undermining its defense capabilities. Among the main tools used are calls for protests demanding "immediate peace" and the holding of elections.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, calls for protests were recorded on October 1 and 13. In September, AI-generated videos mimicking street interviews in Kyiv were also circulated on TikTok. Some of the generated characters advocated for peace "under any circumstances," while others called for "fighting until the last Ukrainian."

The enemy’s plans

In the coming months, Russia may make more active use of topics related to the heating season, the consequences of shelling, and mobilization. In particular, temporary disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply may be presented as evidence of the Ukrainian government’s incompetence, while the consequences of Russian strikes may be portrayed as a reason to agree to concessions to the aggressor.

Read more: Russia is creating fake pages of Ukrainian government bodies to recruit people and steal data, - SSU

Mobilization

The Center also documented fake photos of draft notices for women from Kyiv and Kharkiv. The goal of such disinformation campaigns is to intensify feelings of fear and undermine trust in official information.

Justifying Russia’s strikes

Information operations accompany Russia’s military actions. Following the strike on a residential building in Pryluky on October 7, enemy sources attempted to shift blame for the destruction onto Ukraine’s air defense forces. Additionally, Russian chatbots offered residents of frontline cities housing in occupied Donetsk while collecting personal data. According to the CCD, offers were also circulated to send photos and videos of the aftermath of drone attacks in exchange for payment, to help calibrate subsequent strikes.

Read more: YouTube has blocked channels featuring Russian propaganda cartoon series ’Masha and the Bear’ in Ukraine

Russia also uses doctored videos of public figures. Specifically, on October 13, the Center exposed a fake statement—created using artificial intelligence—by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the "Achilles" brigade, which was intended to provoke tensions in relations with Poland.

The Center expects information operations to continue and intensify in October–November 2026. Possible pretexts may include new Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and developments surrounding the negotiations. According to the Center’s assessment, these topics could be used to stir up panic, discredit the Ukrainian government, and promote calls for "immediate peace."

Read more: Kremlin recruits students from occupied territories for war against Ukraine by promising "easy money," – CCD