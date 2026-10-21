NABU has confirmed that searches are taking place at National Bank and at home of one of its staff members
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has stated that it is carrying out searches at the National Bank and at the home of one of its staff members.
This was reported by the NABU press office, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"In response to enquiries from the media, we can confirm that NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), are conducting searches at the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and at the home of one of its employees," the statement reads.
However, no one has been detained, and no charges have been announced.
"The investigative actions have been authorised and are being carried out in accordance with current legislation.
Further details are not being disclosed to preserve the confidentiality of the pre-trial investigation," the Bureau concluded.
Searches at Pyshnyi’s residence
- Earlier, the media and MPs reported that on the morning of 21 October, NABU and the SAPO were conducting investigative operations at the home of NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi.
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