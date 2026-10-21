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News Searches carried out in Pyshny’s premises
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Searches at NBU: National Bank confirmed investigative actions and stated that it is operating as usual

The NBU confirmed the searches

The NBU confirms reports that the NABU is conducting an investigation on the premises of the National Bank.

This was reported by Cenesor.NET, citing the NBU’s press office.

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Official information

"Further details will be provided once the legal proceedings are concluded," the statement reads.

It also notes that the National Bank continues to operate as usual.

Read more: NABU and SAPO have completed their investigation into State Special Communications Service’s drone procurement scheme: losses to state amount to 254 million hryvnias

Searches at Pyshnyi’s residence

  • Earlier, the media and MPs reported that on the morning of 21 October, NABU and the SAPO were conducting investigative operations at the home of NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi.
  • Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that searches had been conducted at the National Bank and at the residence of one of its employees.

Read more: Fabricated evidence was created to benefit SSU official: NABU suspects experts from KNDIISE. VIDEO

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (1119) NBU (225) search (375) Pyshnyi Andrii (13)
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