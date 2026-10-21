Searches at NBU: National Bank confirmed investigative actions and stated that it is operating as usual
The NBU confirms reports that the NABU is conducting an investigation on the premises of the National Bank.
This was reported by Cenesor.NET, citing the NBU’s press office.
Official information
"Further details will be provided once the legal proceedings are concluded," the statement reads.
It also notes that the National Bank continues to operate as usual.
Searches at Pyshnyi’s residence
- Earlier, the media and MPs reported that on the morning of 21 October, NABU and the SAPO were conducting investigative operations at the home of NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi.
- Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that searches had been conducted at the National Bank and at the residence of one of its employees.
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