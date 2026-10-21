Wounded occupier blew himself up with grenade, having tucked it under his body armour during assault in Huliaipole sector. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a wounded Russian soldier blowing himself up with a grenade during an assault on Ukrainian positions in the Huliaipole sector.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian occupier lying on the ground amongst dry grass. Military equipment and personal belongings are lying next to him.
Despite his injuries, the Russian soldier continues to move. He then places a grenade between his body and his body armour.
A few seconds later, an explosion is heard. The spot where the occupier is lying is engulfed in thick smoke, and debris and earth are sent flying into the air.
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