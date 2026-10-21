Wounded occupier blew himself up with grenade, having tucked it under his body armour during assault in Huliaipole sector. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a wounded Russian soldier blowing himself up with a grenade during an assault on Ukrainian positions in the Huliaipole sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a Russian occupier lying on the ground amongst dry grass. Military equipment and personal belongings are lying next to him.

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Despite his injuries, the Russian soldier continues to move. He then places a grenade between his body and his body armour.

A few seconds later, an explosion is heard. The spot where the occupier is lying is engulfed in thick smoke, and debris and earth are sent flying into the air.

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