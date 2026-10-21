Sikorski seeks to ban Lviv Regional Council deputy from entering Poland over UIA-related initiative

Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of persons undesirable in the country. A final decision on the entry ban has not yet been made.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Sikorsky's post on the social media platform X.

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"I have signed a motion to add S. Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council—a reenactor of the Waffen-SS 'Galicia' and the originator of the idea to declare 2027 the Year of R. Shukhevych—to the list of persons undesirable in the Republic of Poland," the Polish minister wrote.

In his post, Sikorski also accused Shukhevych of issuing orders for the eviction and murder of Poles.

The appeal was prompted by Sheremeta’s initiative to designate 2027 as the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleh Olzhych. The Lviv Regional Council adopted the corresponding resolution on October 20.

A notice regarding the decision was posted on the regional council's official website, but it was removed later that same day.

Sheremeta himself, commenting on the initiative, said: "This is our history, our heroes, and we must honor their memory as they deserve."

Read more: Lviv Regional Council’s decision regarding UIA and Shukhevych could hinder Ukraine’s EU accession, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the decision by the Lviv Regional Council, calling it "unwise" and harmful to Ukraine. According to him, such steps could provide opponents of Ukraine's EU membership with a pretext to block European integration.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that Warsaw had received assurances from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inner circle that the regional council’s decision would not take effect. At the same time, the Polish side is still awaiting an official response from Kyiv.

The Consulate General of Poland in Lviv also spoke out against the initiative, stating that honoring Shukhevych, the UPA, and Olzhych in this manner runs counter to European values.

The final decision on adding Sheremeta to the list of undesirable persons will be made by the head of the Polish Office for Foreigners.

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