Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that declaring 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych is harmful to Ukraine and could serve as an argument for opponents of its EU membership.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Polish outlet RMF24.

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Commenting on the decision of the Lviv Regional Council before his departure for India, Tusk called it unwise and urged the Ukrainian authorities to prevent such situations from occurring.

"I am appealing to all our partners in Kyiv, to those who understand how important good relations and allied cooperation between Poland and Ukraine are: it is your responsibility to prevent such things from happening," the Polish prime minister said.

According to him, such decisions help Ukraine's adversaries and create additional obstacles on the path to the European Union.

"If opponents of Ukraine's accession to the European Union are looking for a pretext, then right now such a pretext has been created by members of the Lviv Regional Council," Tusk emphasized.

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He called the lawmakers' actions "a suicidal tactic," noting that Ukraine would be the first to feel the consequences of this decision.

The Polish prime minister also recalled the efforts he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made to restore bilateral relations following a previous diplomatic dispute over a state award.

On October 20, the Lviv Regional Council passed a resolution declaring 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych.

Earlier, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, called the decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and its commander-in-chief, Roman Shukhevych, unacceptable. In his view, the Ukrainian authorities should distance themselves from this initiative.

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