Border guards have exposed fake recruiter who promised military service and illegal passage to Hungary. PHOTOS

Officers from the Odesa Border Guard Detachment, working alongside members of the National Police, have uncovered a 30-year-old resident of Kropyvnytskyi who was offering men of conscription age the chance to leave the country illegally, using forged documents claiming they had completed military service and were on an official business trip to Hungary.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

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The broker priced his services at 3,500 US dollars. He sought out potential clients through acquaintances and via a messaging app.

Law enforcement officers documented how the suspect promised a man from Odesa to arrange documents purporting to enrol him in one of the military units as a drone operator. Subsequently, the man was to receive documents authorising a 30-day secondment to Hungary for specialist training.

According to the organiser’s plan, these papers were to serve as the basis for travelling abroad. In this way, the man could have avoided mobilisation and left Ukraine illegally.

Payment for the services was to be made in two stages: the first instalment – a deposit of 23,000 hryvnias and 3,000 US dollars – was to be paid after he had been enlisted under mobilisation and had received all the documents relating to his overseas assignment.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect whilst he was receiving the final payment from the client.

The organiser of the scheme has now been notified of the charges against him, and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, with the possibility of bail, has been imposed.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to identify other individuals involved in the organisation and operation of the network. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.







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