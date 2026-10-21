Two people were killed when enemy FPV drone struck civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region
Today, October 21, Russian occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, resulting in fatalities.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
This morning, near Komyshuvakha, an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle traveling on the road.
Unfortunately, a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were killed.
"These people were simply going about their business. But the Russians have once again turned their weapons against civilians. Our sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims," the statement reads.
Background
As a reminder, on the evening of October 20, Russian troops attacked a bus in Zaporizhzhia using an FPV drone.
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