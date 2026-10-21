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Tusk to discuss war in Ukraine with Modi: India could influence course of events

Tusk sees constructive role for India in ending Russia’s war

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that during his visit to India, he would discuss with Narendra Modi possible ways to involve New Delhi in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Details

"This geopolitical dimension is very important to me: how India could influence the course of events in the Russian-Ukrainian war – positively, from our perspective. We already discussed this in Warsaw with Prime Minister Modi (in August 2024). I am convinced that India could play a constructive role here," the Polish prime minister said.

Read more: "I don’t miss Berlin Wall": Meloni explained why Italy should support Ukraine

Background

  • Earlier, media reports said India had proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan to Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Our team has sent proposals to US regarding further meetings

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