UGV operator from 25th Brigade evades Russian FPV drone attack with impressive manoeuvre. VIDEO
An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) operator from the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade evaded a Russian FPV drone attack with a sharp manoeuvre.
As Censor.NET reports, soldiers from the Combat Hawks Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Air Assault Corps demonstrated how a Ukrainian UGV avoided being hit by an enemy drone lying in wait.
The Russian drone attempted to attack the robotic platform, but the operator abruptly changed its direction and executed a drift-like manoeuvre. As a result, the FPV drone missed and flew past the target.
Soldiers from the 25th Sicheslav Brigade released footage of the UGV’s successful manoeuvre.
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