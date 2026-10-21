UGV operator from 25th Brigade evades Russian FPV drone attack with impressive manoeuvre. VIDEO

An unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) operator from the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade evaded a Russian FPV drone attack with a sharp manoeuvre.

As Censor.NET reports, soldiers from the Combat Hawks Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 7th Air Assault Corps demonstrated how a Ukrainian UGV avoided being hit by an enemy drone lying in wait.

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The Russian drone attempted to attack the robotic platform, but the operator abruptly changed its direction and executed a drift-like manoeuvre. As a result, the FPV drone missed and flew past the target.

Soldiers from the 25th Sicheslav Brigade released footage of the UGV’s successful manoeuvre.

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