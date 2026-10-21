Russia attacks Chortkiv in Ternopil region: four injured, including three minors. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops struck the city of Chortkiv in Ternopil region, injuring several people.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the report, a Russian UAV attack on Chortkiv injured three people, including two children born in 2010.

An outbuilding was also damaged, and a fire broke out. Fire and rescue crews and explosive ordnance disposal units from the State Emergency Service, police officers, and personnel from other services are responding to the aftermath of the attack.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing

Updated information

It later emerged that another person had been injured in the enemy UAV attack on Chortkiv.

This brings the total number of people injured today to four: one adult woman and three minors. All have received the necessary medical assistance.

The victims sustained injuries of varying severity. Two of them were hospitalised.

Consequences of the attack







See more: Aftermath of Russia’s massive strike on Ternopil: 10 injured. PHOTOS