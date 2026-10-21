Occupiers strike Sloviansk: eight reported injured, including children. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 21 October, Russian troops have once again struck the centre of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Vadym Loakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to the report, the enemy attacked the city at around 5:00 p.m. The strikes hit near multi-storey residential buildings.

At that time, five people were reported injured. They included two children, boys aged 7 and 13, and a young woman who had turned eighteen two days earlier.

See more: Russian attack on Sloviansk: 6 dead and 15 injured; bodies remain under rubble. PHOTOS

Updated information

Later, regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin reported that at least eight people had been injured in today’s Russian strikes on Sloviansk. The injured included two children, boys aged 7 and 13.

The enemy repeatedly attacked the city throughout the day, including with guided aerial bombs and an FPV drone. Six apartment buildings, a hotel, a shop and three cars were damaged, while another five cars were destroyed.

Filashkin once again appealed to parents: "Protect your children. Do not wait until the next Russian strike hits your home or yard. There are no safe places in Donetsk region. Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine. No home or circumstances are worth a child’s life."

Aftermath of the attack

See more: Russia has attacked five regions of Ukraine: at least 10 dead and over 100 injured. PHOTO