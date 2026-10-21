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News captured occupiers Fighting in Sumy region
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Ukrainian Group 10 scouts trick ruscist who mistook them for his own troops into captivity: "Drop your backpack, you’re prisoner". VIDEO

Defence Forces scouts from the Group 10 unit used deception to capture a Russian occupier who mistook them for his own troops.

As Censor.NET reports, the footage shows Ukrainian troops approaching the invader during a special operation and ordering him to surrender.

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– Drop your backpack, you’re a prisoner.
– Understood.

The second video shows episodes from the scouts’ seven-week operation in Sumy region. During the operation, Ukrainian troops eliminated 108 Russian occupiers and captured another 29.

Watch more: Ukrainian intelligence officers, supported by drones, neutralised two groups of Russian GRU special forces. VIDEO

Watch more: 6th SOF Rangers Regiment raids Russian rear: two occupiers eliminated, two captured. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12744) special forces (190) Sumy region (2044) Captives (797) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3982)
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