Ukrainian Group 10 scouts trick ruscist who mistook them for his own troops into captivity: "Drop your backpack, you’re prisoner". VIDEO
Defence Forces scouts from the Group 10 unit used deception to capture a Russian occupier who mistook them for his own troops.
As Censor.NET reports, the footage shows Ukrainian troops approaching the invader during a special operation and ordering him to surrender.
– Drop your backpack, you’re a prisoner.
– Understood.
The second video shows episodes from the scouts’ seven-week operation in Sumy region. During the operation, Ukrainian troops eliminated 108 Russian occupiers and captured another 29.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password