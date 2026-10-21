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Second Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia in one day: crew killed – Russian media
The loss of a Su-30 aircraft was reported in Russia for the second time on October 21.
Russian media, including ASTRA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Russian channels reported that the crew had been killed.
Background
- Earlier the same day, a Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, in Chernyakhovsk district between Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor.
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said the crash occurred during a routine training flight. The crew ejected, and the pilots’ lives were not in danger.
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