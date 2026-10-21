Second Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Russia in one day: crew killed – Russian media

The loss of a Su-30 aircraft was reported in Russia for the second time on October 21.

Russian media, including ASTRA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Russian channels reported that the crew had been killed.

Photo: Another Su-30 crashes in Russia

Photo: Another Su-30 crashes in Russia

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Background

Earlier the same day, a Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, in Chernyakhovsk district between Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the crash occurred during a routine training flight. The crew ejected, and the pilots’ lives were not in danger.

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