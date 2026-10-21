Russian Su-30SM crashes in Kaliningrad region just short of cemetery where a "hero of the special military operation" was being buried: "#uck! What is that!!!". VIDEO

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

Russian media reported this, Censor.NET reports.

The moment the aircraft exploded was filmed by an eyewitness attending a funeral at a cemetery. Given the presence of a military band, it was likely the funeral of a "hero of the special military operation".

Warning! Strong language!

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Details

The crash occurred at 12:53 p.m. in Chernyakhovsk district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor.

According to media reports, both pilots managed to eject. They were hospitalised with injuries.

Earlier, it was also reported that two Russian Su-35S fighter jets had collided in Russia’s Kursk region.

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