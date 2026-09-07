Two Russian Su-35S fighter jets collide in Russia’s Kursk region: one pilot killed

On 7 September, two Russian Su-35S fighter jets collided in the sky over Russia’s Kursk region.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, citing Fighterbomber, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The incident occurred during a flight over the Kursk region. The official causes and circumstances of the collision are currently being investigated.

The collision was first reported by propagandist Ilya Tumanov (Fighterbomber Telegram channel), while Russian "war correspondent" Yuri Kotenok confirmed the information.

The Exilenova+ Telegram channel reported that one Russian was killed and the other injured in the collision.

The Russian Defence Ministry had issued no official comment at the time of publication.

Watch more: War against Ukraine must be brought to end so that there is no more Nazism in Europe, – Lavrov. VIDEO

For reference

The Su-35S is a Russian 4++ generation multirole fighter jet. It is equipped with an Irbis radar system and can deploy long-range R-37M air-to-air missiles with a range of up to 300 km.

Russia uses Su-35S fighter jets to provide cover for Su-34 strike groups, support ground forces, intercept Ukrainian UAVs and missiles, and counter the air defence systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 7 September 2026, Russia had lost a total of 441 aircraft in its war against Ukraine.

Read more: Oil refineries in three regions of Russian Federation and storage facility for strike UAVs in Kursk region have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO