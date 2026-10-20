As result of Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha in Kharkiv region, secondary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her one-year-old daughter Angelina were killed

As a result of the Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, primary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her one-year-old daughter Angelina were killed.

This was reported by the press office of Nova Vodolaha Lyceum No. 1, where Inna worked as a primary school teacher, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"It is with deep sorrow and unspeakable grief that the staff of Novovodolazskyi Lyceum No. 1 mourn the tragic deaths of primary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her daughter Angelina. No words can convey the despair caused by this irreparable loss. It is hard to believe that two lives have been cut short, and that dreams and hopes which were yet to be realised and flourish have been extinguished.





Inna Mariukhna was a radiant teacher who opened up the world of knowledge to the little ones, taught them their first steps in life and gave the children all the warmth of her heart. Her kindness, sincerity and professionalism will live on forever in the memories of her colleagues and pupils. It is a terrible sorrow that her little daughter Angelina has also passed away with her. Two lives, two souls, with so much light that lay ahead of them," the statement reads.

Read more: One-year-old Anhelina in her stroller and an 11-year-old girl killed in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv region – Zelenskyy. PHOTO





This targeted Russian strike also claimed the lives of an 11-year-old girl and three other adults. Their names are currently being established.

Read more: Over 700 Ukrainian children have died since beginning of Russian invasion: youngest was only two days old, - Lubinets

Fundraising for the family

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/39F8ZcSW9f

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See more: Five children from Voronov family buried in Kryvyi Rih district after being considered missing for over two months following Russian strike. PHOTO

What led up to this?

The Russian strike on the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region took place on 19 October. Six people were killed, including children.

Read more: Ruscists strike park in Kharkiv region with drone: 6 killed, including an infant, 15 injured. PHOTO