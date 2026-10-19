Five children from Voronov family buried in Kryvyi Rih district after being considered missing for over two months following Russian strike. PHOTO

Five children from the Voronov family were laid to rest in the settlement of Radushne in the Dnipropetrovsk region on October 19. Their deaths in a Russian missile strike on July 30 were confirmed only two and a half months after the tragedy.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a report by Suspilne Dnipro.

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Mourners bid farewell to 16-year-old Dominika, 14-year-old Viorika, 13-year-old Zakharii, 9-year-old Federika and one-and-a-half-year-old Artem.

They were all inside the house, struck by a Russian ballistic missile overnight on July 30. The home was completely destroyed, leaving only its foundations.

Initially, five people were confirmed dead, while five children remained missing. Their remains were identified only recently.

Nelia, the grandmother of the victims, told journalists that throughout this time she had hoped the forensic examinations would be completed so the family could be buried together.

"The only thing I asked God for was that everyone be found and identified," said the woman.

Relatives, neighbours, friends and the children’s teachers attended the farewell ceremony. They remembered the Voronovs as a close-knit family and the children who died as sincere and cheerful.

A friend of Dominika’s recalled that she enjoyed beadwork, loved children and dreamed of having a family of her own.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Radushne: the Voronov family, with their many children, were laid to rest in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

What is known about the tragedy

The Russian army attacked the Kryvyi Rih district on the night of 30 July 2026. One of the ballistic missiles struck a private house in Radushne, where the Voronov family, who had many children, lived.

Artem Voronov, 47, and Olena Voronova, 41, were raising ten children. Seven of them were at home with their parents that night, along with their one-and-a-half-year-old grandson Artem, who had been brought for a visit.

The deaths of the couple and three of their children, 17-year-old Marko, 11-year-old Azarii-Ilai and 6-year-old Emiliia, had previously been confirmed.

Following the completion of forensic examinations, the deaths of the remaining five children who were in the house were confirmed.

The Russian strike therefore killed ten people — the parents, seven of their children and their one-and-a-half-year-old grandson.

Watch more: Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS