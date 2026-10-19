One-year-old Anhelina in her stroller and an 11-year-old girl killed in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv region – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Among the six people killed in a Russian attack on a park in the settlement of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region were one-year-old Anhelina, who was killed in her stroller, and an 11-year-old girl.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the children killed

According to Zelenskyy, Anhelina was killed in her stroller. She was just over a year old, having been born in August 2025. Her mother, Inna, died in hospital.

The second child killed whom the president mentioned, was an 11-year-old girl. He did not disclose her name.

"My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote.

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Injured children

A further 14 people were injured in the strike. According to the president, six of those wounded were children. He did not provide information about their condition or ages.

The president described the Shahed strike on the park near a cafe as "an absolute atrocity". He said the drone struck "essentially directly at people". Zelenskyy described the photographs from the scene as horrific, but stressed that behind them were "shattered lives and the truth about this war".

"Lives must be protected. Ukraine needs air defence. We cannot think about making money with Russia while it continues its stupid war. We ask that sanctions on Russia NOT be lifted until the killings stop. We ask America to be strong, and we ask for Lindsey Graham’s law to be applied. We ask Europe to continue its support. We ask that everything possible be done to bring peace and guarantee security. Ukraine wants peace. It is Russia that has insisted on continuing the killings all this time. The world has enough power to stop the war. That power must finally be used — against the killers," he added.

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