Traffic on South Bridge in Kyiv has been restricted and metro services have been rerouted due to shelling

In Kyiv, due to damage caused by a massive Russian shelling attack overnight, traffic across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank has been restricted. Train services on the ‘green’ metro line have also been temporarily altered.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Metro.

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"Due to the enemy attack on the capital, traffic across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank has been restricted," the administration’s statement reads.

Drivers are urged to take this into account when planning their journeys and to choose alternative routes where possible.

How trains are running on the ‘green’ metro line

Trains on the Syretsko-Pecherska line are currently operating on two separate sections:

between the ‘Syrets’ and ‘Vydubychi’ stations;

between the stations "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir".

The restrictions were caused by damage to the South Bridge following a night-time barrage of shelling, which affected parts of the metro infrastructure in particular.

Intervals between trains may increase

Train services on the ‘green’ line will be maintained using the available rolling stock that remained in the tunnels overnight.

Intervals between trains may be extended. Damage assessments and repair work will resume once the air-raid alert has been lifted.

What led up to this?

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of 22 October, 15 people were injured, including two 15-year-old teenagers. Eight of the injured are being treated in city hospitals. Damage was also caused to the metro infrastructure on the Pivdennyi Bridge, the ambulance station building and six emergency medical vehicles.

Read more: Russia struck operating theatre of Strazhesko Institute of National Academy of Medical Sciences in Kyiv: patient was injured. PHOTOS