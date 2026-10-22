Ruscists attacked TV and radio company in Kremenchuk and energy facility. VIDEO+PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked civilian targets in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region overnight.

Mayor Maletskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Indeed, a Russian UAV struck the building of a private television and radio company located in a residential area.

The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Diakivnych, the head of the Regional Military Administration, also reported a strike on an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district. There were no casualties in that incident either.

The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the strike.





Watch more: Russian strike on Kremenchuk: strike on building at Ostrohradskyi University. Child is among injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

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