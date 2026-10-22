Ruscists attacked TV and radio company in Kremenchuk and energy facility. VIDEO+PHOTO
Russian occupiers attacked civilian targets in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region overnight.
Mayor Maletskyi announced this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Indeed, a Russian UAV struck the building of a private television and radio company located in a residential area.
The strike caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Diakivnych, the head of the Regional Military Administration, also reported a strike on an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district. There were no casualties in that incident either.
The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the strike.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on October 21, Russian occupiers attacked a building at Ostrohradskyi University in Kremenchuk.
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