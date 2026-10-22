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News Shelling of Odessa region
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Russia struck facility in Odesa region: administrative building was almost completely burnt down. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian troops attacked a civilian food production facility in the Odesa region. The administrative building was almost completely burnt down as a result of the strike. The fire has been extinguished and there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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"The administrative building was almost completely burnt down as a result of the strike. The fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

According to local media, the "Titan" factory in Kiliya was targeted. The factory was also subjected to enemy shelling last night.

Titan Ltd has been manufacturing meat and dairy products, bread and bakery goods, and semi-finished products for around thirty years. Its products are sold throughout almost the entire country and abroad.

Due to Russia’s terror campaign, the company’s future operations are now in doubt. In particular, all of the company’s stocks intended for production have been destroyed, and its production facilities have been seriously damaged. The damage following yesterday’s attack is estimated at over 260 million hryvnias.

See more: Overnight Russian strike on Odesa region: energy facilities damaged, power cuts reported. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged
Overnight Russian attack on the Odesa region: food production plant damaged

Read also: Russian forces attacked a television and radio company in Kremenchuk and an energy facility

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shoot out (19491) Odesa region (1332) Izmayilskyy district (31) Kiliya (2)
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