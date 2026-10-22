Cool-headed calculation and precise shots: snipers from 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment demonstrate how they hone their combat skills. VIDEO

Snipers from the 8th Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces have demonstrated how they hone their combat skills during training. Ukrainian special forces personnel practise precision shooting, observation, camouflage and other skills required to carry out combat missions.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows snipers training in open terrain. The soldiers are firing from high-precision rifles fitted with optical sights and practising shooting from various positions.

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Some footage demonstrates snipers working with specialised surveillance equipment, as well as preparing their weapons for firing.

Particular attention is paid to camouflage. The video shows servicemen in camouflage suits, which allow them to blend in with the surrounding vegetation and remain inconspicuous in the terrain.

The clip also shows a group of Ukrainian snipers with their weapons and equipment.

"Sniping is about focus, endurance and style," say the Special Operations Forces.

The military emphasise that the work of a sniper requires patience, a cool head and the utmost attention to detail. After all, the tasks of sniper teams are not limited to engaging the enemy with fire, but also include prolonged observation and reconnaissance.

"Behind every well-aimed shot lie hours of training. And the result can determine the success of the entire operation," the Special Operations Forces emphasise.

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