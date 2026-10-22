India will support all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, -Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his readiness to support all efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine
He made this statement during a joint press briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in New Delhi, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.
Details
"Let's keep in mind what is happening in Ukraine. We will support all efforts aimed at achieving peace," he said.
At the same time, Tusk called today's talks productive and stated that Poland and India will support each other on the international stage.
Among the priorities, he highlighted the defense industry, drone manufacturing, satellite technology, and ensuring independence from foreign suppliers of strategic raw materials.
"We will work together to ensure that India, Poland, and Europe are safe and as independent as possible from the powers that dominate these areas," said the Polish prime minister.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.
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