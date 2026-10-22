India will support all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, -Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his readiness to support all efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

He made this statement during a joint press briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in New Delhi, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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"Let's keep in mind what is happening in Ukraine. We will support all efforts aimed at achieving peace," he said.

At the same time, Tusk called today's talks productive and stated that Poland and India will support each other on the international stage.

Read more: Putin may discuss war against Ukraine with Modi, - Peskov

Among the priorities, he highlighted the defense industry, drone manufacturing, satellite technology, and ensuring independence from foreign suppliers of strategic raw materials.

"We will work together to ensure that India, Poland, and Europe are safe and as independent as possible from the powers that dominate these areas," said the Polish prime minister.

Read more: "Every day of war in Ukraine ’sets humanity back’; it must be brought to end," - Modi a meeting with Putin

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