Russia strikes Kramatorsk: man’s body recovered from rubble of private house. PHOTO

A man was killed in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Following a Russian drone strike, rescuers found the man’s body beneath the rubble of a destroyed private house in Kramatorsk.

A fire also broke out. Firefighters contained the blaze but had to suspend efforts to extinguish it because of enemy aircraft and drone activity.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Consequences of the attack





See more: Occupiers struck high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk with FAB bombs: four injured; people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTOS