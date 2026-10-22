Russia strikes Kramatorsk: man’s body recovered from rubble of private house. PHOTO
A man was killed in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Following a Russian drone strike, rescuers found the man’s body beneath the rubble of a destroyed private house in Kramatorsk.
A fire also broke out. Firefighters contained the blaze but had to suspend efforts to extinguish it because of enemy aircraft and drone activity.
Consequences of the attack
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