Drone destroys fuel tanker truck that arrived at filling station under mobile fire group escort with fuel for occupiers. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Ukrainian Bulava unit struck a Russian fuel tanker truck that had delivered a fresh load of fuel to a filling station used to supply the occupiers’ military vehicles. The truck had not even parked when a Ukrainian drone attacked it.

As Censor.NET reports, the video opens with footage from a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, showing the filling station and a nearby road along which the tanker truck is travelling.

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According to the Ukrainian military, vehicles belonging to the Russian occupation forces refuel at the station. The tanker truck had just delivered another load of fuel.

The Ukrainian drone operators waited for the truck to arrive near the station before striking it.

The footage shows a powerful flash, followed by flames rising around the tanker truck. Within seconds, the fire intensifies, and a thick column of black smoke rises above the site of the strike.

The reconnaissance drone continues to record the aftermath. Fire engulfs much of the tanker truck, with flames rising several metres into the air.

"No fuel for them," the video’s creators concluded.

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