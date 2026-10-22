Ukraine is ready to discuss freezing current front line but will not cede territory, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said territory is, above all, about people rather than "kilometres". He said no one would recognise occupied Ukrainian land as Russian, although a ceasefire could make negotiations possible.

He said this in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET reports.

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On territorial concessions

Zelenskyy suggested that the current front lines could be frozen to "ceasefire, stop the killing, sit down and talk", but made clear that Ukraine would not give up territory to Russia.

"Our land is very important because it is about people. It is not about kilometres. Many people have died defending this land, our independence and our country," he said.

"No one will recognise these temporarily occupied territories as Russian, and I think Russia understands that. It is a pity if some people do not, but that is their business," the president added.

Read more: Ukraine is working to unblock route to Russian-occupied Oleshky, - Zelenskyy

Moscow’s position and Rubio’s remarks

CNN notes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to maintain maximalist demands, including territorial ones.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that "the struggle now centres on what happens to the rest of Donbas" and that "some creative ideas have been put forward to resolve this disagreement".

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner in Oslo rebuked Zelenskyy for his behaviour, which "infuriated" Trump, - NYT