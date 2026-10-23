Russia attacked Poltava several times during night: railway infrastructure and homes were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Poltava several times during the night. Railway infrastructure came under fire, and the blast wave damaged at least six private homes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, and Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council.

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On the evening of 22 October, Russian drones attacked a railway infrastructure facility in Poltava. A fire broke out at the scene, and rescue workers and equipment from the Poltava garrison were called in to extinguish it.









UAV crash in the morning

An enemy drone was also reported to have crashed in an open area within the Poltava community. The shockwave damaged nearby private homes, buildings and an overhead power line.

According to the city council, at least six properties in one of the private residential areas were damaged: windows were smashed and roofs were damaged.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the night-time attacks. Details of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Occupiers attack business and railway infrastructure in Poltava region: one person injured (updated)