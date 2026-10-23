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Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners of war: 270 defenders home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia have carried out an exchange of prisoners of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"National Guard members, including Azov soldiers, border guards, Territorial Defence troops, service members of the Navy, Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces and State Special Transport Service, as well as nine civilians, are returning home. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, most of those released are soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol.

Read more: Major prisoner exchange could take place "in coming weeks," - Budanov

"Defenders from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv sectors are also returning.

Many were unlawfully convicted in Russia. Among those returning are five people who were believed to have been killed in the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka in July 2022," he added.

Read more: We are fighting for every single person and preparing for next prisoner exchanges, - Budanov

Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?
Prisoner exchange on 23 October 2026: how many soldiers were freed?

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine brings home 270 defenders in prisoner exchange with Russia

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