Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners of war: 270 defenders home. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukraine and Russia have carried out an exchange of prisoners of war.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"National Guard members, including Azov soldiers, border guards, Territorial Defence troops, service members of the Navy, Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces and State Special Transport Service, as well as nine civilians, are returning home. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
According to the head of state, most of those released are soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol.
"Defenders from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv sectors are also returning.
Many were unlawfully convicted in Russia. Among those returning are five people who were believed to have been killed in the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka in July 2022," he added.
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