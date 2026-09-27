Major prisoner exchange could take place "in coming weeks," - Budanov

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia could take place in the very near future.

He said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"It should happen very soon, in the near future. I think within a week," Budanov said.

When asked to clarify whether he was referring to next week, he replied, "We hope so."

Read more: Ukraine is calling for immediate ceasefire, whilst Russia is looking for excuses, - Budanov

What led up to it

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the next prisoner exchange could be larger in scale than the previous one.

In total, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 9,716 Ukrainians have been successfully returned home from Russian captivity.

Read more: Budanov: Ukraine seeks end to war and just peace