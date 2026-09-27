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Major prisoner exchange could take place "in coming weeks," - Budanov
The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia could take place in the very near future.
He said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"It should happen very soon, in the near future. I think within a week," Budanov said.
When asked to clarify whether he was referring to next week, he replied, "We hope so."
What led up to it
- Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the next prisoner exchange could be larger in scale than the previous one.
- In total, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 9,716 Ukrainians have been successfully returned home from Russian captivity.
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