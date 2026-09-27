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News Prisoner swap
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Major prisoner exchange could take place "in coming weeks," - Budanov

Budanov announced a major prisoner exchange for the coming week

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia could take place in the very near future.

He said this in comments to reporters, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"It should happen very soon, in the near future. I think within a week," Budanov said.

When asked to clarify whether he was referring to next week, he replied, "We hope so."

Read more: Ukraine is calling for immediate ceasefire, whilst Russia is looking for excuses, - Budanov

What led up to it

Read more: Budanov: Ukraine seeks end to war and just peace

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Kyrylo Budanov (319) POWs (570) exchange (477)
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