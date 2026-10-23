EU can allocate €46.7 billion to Ukraine from additional €70 billion for 2027, - Košta

The European Union may cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s additional financial needs for 2027, which are estimated at 70 billion euros. This amounts to approximately 46.7 billion euros. A decision on the funding is expected to be made in November.

According to Censor.NET, European Council President António Costa made this statement in an interview with Rapporteur.

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"We usually cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs," said Koshta.

According to him, at the most recent meeting of the European Council, the leaders agreed to meet Ukraine’s additional needs and instructed the European Commission to prepare specific proposals.

"The Commission is working on this, and I expect that we will be able to reach a decision on this matter in November," said the president of the European Council.

Allies are being urged to increase military aid

In a European Commission document reviewed by *Rapporteur*, non-EU NATO member states were asked to provide Ukraine with separate bilateral military aid totaling 70 billion euros.

This refers to the implementation of the agreements reached at the Alliance summit in Ankara in July. Among the countries to which the call applies are the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway.

Read more: Ukraine could receive €17 billion in aid this year, but reforms are needed, - Costa

The document emphasizes that funding should be focused on the supply of drones, which Kyiv identifies as one of its priorities.

The EU may revisit the issue of funding in December

Koshta stated that if European Union leaders fail to reach an agreement at the meeting on November 26–27, they will try to reach a decision at the summit on December 17–18.

At a previous meeting, the leaders indicated that a new loan backed by joint EU borrowing could be one of the preferred financing options.

At the same time, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria stated that they would not participate in the new loan, but would not prevent other EU countries from approving it.

How much funding does Ukraine need?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated last week at the summit in Brussels that Ukraine will need an additional 70 billion euros in 2027 to continue its fight against Russian aggression.

Read more: European Commission does not yet know where to find additional €70 billion for Ukraine in 2027 – spokesperson