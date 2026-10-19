European Commission does not yet know where to find additional €70 billion for Ukraine in 2027 – spokesperson

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with €45 billion in 2027, but around €70 billion more still needs to be found to cover the funding gap.

European Commission spokesperson Balázs Ujvári said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

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"We cannot do everything ourselves. So our partners, collectively, need to step up their efforts. They must make financial commitments and deliver on them. This is very important," he said.

Ujvári confirmed that the funding gap for 2027 is around €70 billion. This figure already takes into account the €45 billion the EU plans to provide next year, as well as some commitments from international partners.

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This means that around €70 billion still needs to be found on top of the funding already planned.

The spokesperson also noted that around €30 billion in funding remains earmarked for Ukraine in 2026. However, it is important to maintain the pace of reforms.

"For these funds to be disbursed, Ukraine must continue the relevant reforms. As for the defence component, we need agreements that ensure the implementation of the procurement schedule already approved," Ujvári added.

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Frozen assets

The spokesperson was also asked whether the European Commission would revisit the possibility of using frozen Russian assets, given that Belgium has shown no willingness to change its position.

According to him, it is currently too early to discuss specific funding options.

Read more: Ukraine has received 1.2 billion euros from EU for defense needs, - Koretskyi

"We have received a call from the member states to examine what can be done at the European Union level. And that is exactly what we will do. We will consider possible options. But again, this is not something we can do alone," Ujvári replied.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho also stressed that it was too early to specify which options the EU might propose to cover Ukraine’s funding gap.

However, the European Commission spokespersons did not specify when new funding options for Ukraine might be presented.

Read more: Zelenskyy: There will be good decisions in support of Ukraine this week

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war would cost Ukraine €155 billion next year and that the country needed at least €70 billion in additional EU defence assistance.

Von der Leyen confirmed that Ukraine’s budget deficit would reach €70 billion in 2027.

Read more: Government has completed 17 of 42 decisions needed to receive international aid, must finish rest by 15 October – Koretskyi