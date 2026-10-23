Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro

Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro," the statement reads.

Information about casualties is currently being verified.

Read more: Russian strike on market in Lozova, Kharkiv region: death toll rises to three, 34 injured

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that, as of the morning of October 23, Russian troops had attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times.

See more: Shelling in 10 regions over past 24 hours: fatalities and dozens of wounded. PHOTOS