387 0
Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro
Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro," the statement reads.
Information about casualties is currently being verified.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that, as of the morning of October 23, Russian troops had attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password