Shelling in 10 regions over past 24 hours: fatalities and dozens of wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours and during the night of 23 October, Russian forces attacked a number of regions in Ukraine using missiles, attack drones, aircraft and artillery. The shelling has resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, and has damaged residential buildings, transport, energy and other infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Odesa region: energy and civilian infrastructure under attack

Overnight, the Russian army attacked a DTEK "Odesa Elektomerezhi" energy facility and civilian infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region. A recreational area was also hit, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

The attacks caused fires, which have now been extinguished. No reports of casualties have been received.

Mykolaiv region: a man injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed-type strike drones. Transport and civilian infrastructure were hit, according to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov

In the Bashtanka district, a 51-year-old man was injured as a result of one of the attacks. He was hospitalised and, as of this morning, was in a moderately serious condition. Two private homes were also damaged.

In the Mykolaiv district, Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone. A private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties.

Kherson region: two people injured, including a child

Over the past 24 hours, from 06:00 on 22 October to 06:00 on 23 October, Russian troops shelled Kherson and a number of settlements in the region, including Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Tiahynka and other settlements, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The occupiers targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. A multi-storey building, five private houses, an outbuilding and cars were damaged.

Two people, including one child, were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Zaporizhzhia: three dead and one injured

Three people were killed and one was injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Regional Defence Council.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 940 strikes on 46 settlements in the region.

According to the Regional Military Administration:

four missile strikes hit Zaporizhzhia;

Russian troops carried out 23 air strikes on a number of settlements;

684 drones of various types, mainly FPV drones, attacked towns and villages in the region;

Eight attacks by multiple launch rocket systems were recorded;

221 artillery strikes hit settlements in the region.

Among the settlements that came under attack were Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka and Verkhnia Tersa.

Dnipropetrovsk region: two injured

As of the morning of 23 October, Russian forces had attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on nearly 20 occasions, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Dnipro, infrastructure was damaged, whilst in Pavlohrad, an administrative building and a private house were hit.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk came under attack. A 44-year-old man was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Shakhtarska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a 26-year-old woman was injured. She is also receiving outpatient treatment.

Kharkiv region: two dead and 46 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the region have come under Russian attack. Two people were killed and a further 46 injured, including a child, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

The highest number of casualties was in Lozova, where three people were killed and a further 38 were injured.

In Kharkiv, a 47-year-old woman was injured. In Izium, a 46-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were injured. Another woman, aged 50, suffered an acute stress reaction.

A 65-year-old man was injured on the Izium–Sloviansk road, whilst a 56-year-old woman in Derhachi suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russian troops used missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, ‘Geran-2’ and ‘Molniya’ drones, FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Kharkiv, 15 cars, two trailers and railway infrastructure were damaged. In Lozova, an apartment block, market stalls and cars were damaged.

Administrative buildings, private homes, garages, cars, a medical facility, storage premises and agricultural machinery were also damaged in the Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

Chernihiv region: a nursery, houses and an office building were damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out six shelling attacks on four settlements in the Chernihiv region, according to the regional police

In Semenivka, the façade of a disused nursery and some storage facilities were damaged after being struck by a drone.

In the village of Prybyn, Koriukivka District, the Russians launched an attack using a ‘Molniya’ drone. A disused cultural centre and two private houses were damaged.

In Pryluky, an office building, a utility room, a garage, the windows of a five-storey building, a lorry and a tractor were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

According to reports, no one was injured in these incidents.

Sumy region: two men injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 30 settlements in the Sumy region. A total of 72 strikes were recorded, according to the regional police.

In the Trostianets community, two men aged 41 and 28 were injured when a drone struck a car.

In the Sveska community, a private house, a block of flats, garages, a shop and cars were damaged.

In the Hlukhivska, Bilopillia and Novoslobidska communities, private homes were damaged. Damage to private homes was also recorded in the Sumy, Mykolaiv and Seredyno-Budska communities.

Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes, documenting war crimes committed by Russian troops.

See more: Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in Rivne region: parts of region are without power. PHOTO

Vinnytsia region: energy and industrial infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, Vinnytsia region has once again come under a massive attack by Russian troops. The strikes have damaged energy and industrial infrastructure, private homes and outbuildings, according to the Regional Military Administration.

According to available information, there were no casualties.

Rescue workers, utility services and energy workers are currently working to repair the damaged facilities and restore the power supply.

Russia attacked 14 settlements in the Donetsk region: two dead, nine injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 14 settlements in the Donetsk region. Two people were killed and a further nine were injured as a result of the shelling, the Donetsk regional police reported.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed when a Russian ‘Gerbera’ drone struck the city. Five more residents were injured. Three blocks of flats and six private houses, as well as a hospital, were damaged.

In Novodonetsk, a Russian FPV drone killed a man.

Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Sloviansk. One person was injured, and 14 private homes, a piece of infrastructure and a car were damaged.

Two people were injured in Adamivka and one in Yatskivka as a result of strikes on civilian vehicles.

The Russians attacked Oleksandrivka ten times, including with three KAB-250 aerial bombs. Three blocks of flats and one private house, a hospital, a water tower and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

Russian forces dropped four aerial bombs on Yasnohirka and also attacked the village with drones. Twenty-six private homes were damaged.

In Bilbasivka, Bilenke and Sukhanivka, one private house was damaged in each location. In Mykhailivka, a private home, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Volyn: over 100,000 customers left without power, one person injured