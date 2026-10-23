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Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Volyn: over 100,000 customers left without power, one person injured
Russian occupiers launched more than 10 UAVs at the Volyn region overnight.
This was reported by the Volyn Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of attacks on energy infrastructure, nearly 105,000 customers are without power. In particular, facilities in the Lutsk and Kovel districts have been affected.
"As a result, there is a partial restriction on the water supply in Lutsk," they noted.
Emergency crews are working around the clock and doing everything they can.
There are reports of one injured resident and damage to a house in the Lutsk district.
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