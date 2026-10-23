Russian strike on market in Lozova, Kharkiv region: death toll rises to three, 34 injured

Three people are reported to have been killed as a result of the Russian attack on the market in Lozova, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Another victim died at the hospital. The doctors did everything they could to save her life, but her injuries were too severe," the statement said.

In total, three people were killed as a result of the Russian Federation's attack.

Thirty-four people were injured, and three others suffered an acute stress reaction.

See more: Occupiers struck market in Lozova in Kharkiv region with missile: two killed and 36 injured. PHOTOS (updated)

The Attack on Lozova on October 22

Russian occupiers attacked Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The strike hit the local market.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and surrounding region: one woman killed, four people injured. PHOTO