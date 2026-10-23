Another attack on vessel in the Black Sea is part of Russia’s escalation, - Dan

Romanian President Nicușor Dan called the latest drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea on Friday, October 23, part of an escalation by Russia.

Mediafax reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What Is Known

The Romanian president said that the issue of drone attacks in the Black Sea was discussed at a meeting of Romania's Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) on Thursday.

"As you know, yesterday we held a CSAT meeting specifically on this topic. On Tuesday, at our request and that of the Bulgarians, a meeting of the relevant NATO committee was held to address this situation. Now, as you know, we will receive additional equipment. It is clear that this incident is part of the escalation that Russia is carrying out in the context of the war in Ukraine," Dan said.

Read more: Vessel sank off the coast of Romania. It was likely attacked by drone; there is one confirmed death, and others are missing

What led up to this?