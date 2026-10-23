Belarus continues to help Russia with relay stations during attacks on Ukraine – SBGS
Belarus continues to support Russia by allowing its territory to be used for relay stations that assist enemy drones.
State Border Guard Service (SBGS) spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this during the national television marathon, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Belarus currently continues to support Russia primarily through those same relay stations, which provide signal support from Belarusian territory to aerial assets that Russia launches against Ukraine.
Lukashenko probably understands the consequences of sending his units into the war against our country: his units would suffer losses, so he is trying to avoid such steps. Instead, he is willing to help Russia kill Ukrainians in other ways," Demchenko said.
Threat from Belarus
At the same time, he noted that the threat from Belarus remains.
"But as for whether we have any advance information or have actually observed preparations for such actions immediately near our border, fortunately, we have not.
In other words, the enemy, Russia, is not deploying additional forces to Belarus, whether infantry groups or units. Belarus itself is not moving additional forces directly towards our border either," the spokesperson explained.
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