Moldova to declare Russian diplomat persona non grata after drone crash

Photo: Поліція Молдови

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said it would declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chișinău persona non grata after a Russian drone violated the country’s airspace.

This was stated in a Moldovan Foreign Ministry statement, NewsMaker reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Diplomatic response

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry condemned the drone’s violation of the country’s airspace, holding Russia responsible for the incident.

"This is a flagrant violation of Moldova’s sovereignty and security and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens. Such incidents are unacceptable and once again demonstrate the risks posed by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said, calling on Moscow to cease any actions that "endanger regional security and human lives".

The Foreign Ministry also said it would declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chișinău persona non grata and expel them from the country following the drone incident.

Read more: Due to explosion, border crossing operations at "Palanka" checkpoint on border with Moldova have been suspended, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Sandu’s reaction

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also condemned the incident. She said that the war "waged by Russia continues to endanger Moldovans’ lives".

"Today, a Russian Geran attack drone violated our airspace and crashed near residential buildings and an energy facility. We condemn this latest dangerous act. In response, we have declared an employee of the Russian Embassy persona non grata," she wrote.

Background

Earlier reports said that a drone had been found in Moldova after crashing 100 metres from a residential building.

See more: Drone wreckage bearing "Geran-4" markings found in Moldova. PHOTO