China has enough influence to force Putin to end war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that China has enough influence over Russia to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

He said this during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute, Censor.NET reports.

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On China’s influence

"China has influence over Russia because it provides a real market for Russian exports, and trade between Russia and China appears to be the largest. So, of course, China has influence and can force Putin to end this war," the president said.

Read more: China is providing Russia with drones that fly up to windows and lie in wait for people – Zelenskyy

On a possible meeting between the leaders of China, the US and Russia

According to Zelenskyy, he does not know what issues would be discussed at a possible meeting between the leaders of China, the US and Russia, but Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"I hope no one will divide up Ukraine. This is not easy for us. We need friends, not friends of Russia," he stressed.

According to him, Ukraine has always supported multilateral negotiations and advocated contacts with Russia mediated by the US and supported by Europe.

"If China really wants to help, it can do so. But I really do not know the agenda of their meeting," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy asked Trump to discuss with Xi Jinping China’s influence on Putin regarding ending war