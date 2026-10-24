Russia attacked Ukraine with 126 drones; Ukrainian air defense neutralized 101 UAVs — Air Force

On the night of October 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 126 strike drones of various types, including 61 Shahed jet drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 101 enemy UAVs. Hits were recorded at 14 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy deployed Shahed attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as S8000 "Banderole"/"Dan-T" and "Gerbera" drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones. Launches were recorded from the following directions:

Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation;

the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea, specifically from the Gvardeyskoye area.

Read more: Success rate over 87%: Ukrainian air defences neutralise 2,282 Russian attack UAVs in a week – General Staff

How many targets has Ukraine's air defense system destroyed?

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m. on October 24, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 101 enemy drones. Among them were 50 Shahed jet-powered drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the Air Force, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 14 locations. Downed drones or their debris fell at five additional locations.