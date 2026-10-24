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Russian attack on warehouses in suburbs of Dnipro: man who sustained full-body burns dies in hospital
A 33-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro on October 20 died in the hospital.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The man suffered burns over his entire body
As reported, he was in extremely critical condition with burns over his entire body. The doctors fought to save his life until the very end.
"As a result, the death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro has risen to three. Three more people were injured," the Regional Military Administration explained.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy attacked Dnipro: a fire broke out, two people were killed, four were wounded, and one man is in critical condition.
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