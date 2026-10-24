Russian forces launched missile strike on Lozova: one man killed, others injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 24 October, the enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the Regional State Administration, the strike hit a warehouse, causing a fire. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

There are casualties

It is reported that a 26-year-old and a 43-year-old man were injured as a result of the shelling. The injured have been hospitalised.

Sadly, a 45-year-old man died as a result of severe injuries. Medical staff fought to save his life until the very end.

Read more: Russian strike on market in Lozova, Kharkiv region: death toll rises to three, 34 injured