Russian forces launched missile strike on Lozova: one man killed, others injured. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 24 October, the enemy launched a missile strike on the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.
According to the Regional State Administration, the strike hit a warehouse, causing a fire. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.
There are casualties
It is reported that a 26-year-old and a 43-year-old man were injured as a result of the shelling. The injured have been hospitalised.
Sadly, a 45-year-old man died as a result of severe injuries. Medical staff fought to save his life until the very end.
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