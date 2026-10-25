Occupiers struck Sloviansk with FABs: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS
Today, 24 October, Russian occupiers carried out air strikes using FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the enemy attacked Sloviansk at around 5:00 p.m..
Two people are known to have been injured. Both have received medical treatment
As a result of the attack, high-rise buildings in various parts of the city, two educational establishments, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a café and cars were damaged or destroyed
Consequences of the strike
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password