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News Shelling of Sloviansk
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Occupiers struck Sloviansk with FABs: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

Today, 24 October, Russian occupiers carried out air strikes using FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

It is reported that the enemy attacked Sloviansk at around 5:00 p.m..

Two people are known to have been injured. Both have received medical treatment

As a result of the attack, high-rise buildings in various parts of the city, two educational establishments, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a café and cars were damaged or destroyed

Read more: Russia’s attempt to encircle Kramatorsk and Sloviansk has failed, - Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Army Corps

Consequences of the strike

The Russians struck Sloviansk
The Russians struck Sloviansk
The Russians struck Sloviansk

See also: Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: one dead, six injured, including three children

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shoot out (19525) Donetsk region (6414) Kramatorskyy district (1269) Slov’yansk (524)
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