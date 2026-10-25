Russian attack on Synelnykove: death toll rises to 4, number of injured to 13; four in serious condition

The death toll from the Russian strike on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen.

This was reported by RMA Chairman Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What Is Known

"A 62-year-old man who had been wounded the day before during a Russian attack on Synelnykove died in the hospital. Doctors fought to save his life until the very end, but his injuries proved to be too severe," the statement said.

As a result, the death toll from the Russian attack on the city has risen to four.

Another 13 people were injured.

Four people remain in the hospital—all in serious condition

Watch more: Russia struck Synelnykove: three dead and 12 wounded, including child; two are in serious condition. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the evening of October 24, Russian troops launched a drone strike on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in fatalities. Among the wounded is an 11-year-old girl.

Read more: Russian forces struck industrial infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with "Banderol" missile: two dead