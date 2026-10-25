Russian attack on Synelnykove: death toll rises to 4, number of injured to 13; four in serious condition
The death toll from the Russian strike on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen.
This was reported by RMA Chairman Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What Is Known
"A 62-year-old man who had been wounded the day before during a Russian attack on Synelnykove died in the hospital. Doctors fought to save his life until the very end, but his injuries proved to be too severe," the statement said.
- As a result, the death toll from the Russian attack on the city has risen to four.
- Another 13 people were injured.
- Four people remain in the hospital—all in serious condition
What led up to it
As a reminder, on the evening of October 24, Russian troops launched a drone strike on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in fatalities. Among the wounded is an 11-year-old girl.
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