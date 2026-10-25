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News Shahed attack on Poltava
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Russian forces struck Poltava with drones; shopping center was hit

The enemy attacked Poltava with drones; a shopping complex was hit

On the morning of October 25, 2026, Russian forces will attack the Poltava region with strike drones.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

First details

"In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being confirmed," the statement said.

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.

See more: Russia attacked Poltava several times during night: railway infrastructure and homes were damaged. PHOTOS

This news story will be updated

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shoot out (19525) Poltava (124) Poltava region (415) Poltavskyy district (100)
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