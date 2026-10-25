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Russian forces struck Poltava with drones; shopping center was hit
On the morning of October 25, 2026, Russian forces will attack the Poltava region with strike drones.
Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
First details
"In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being confirmed," the statement said.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
This news story will be updated
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